First look poster of J Baby, Pa Ranjith’s next production venture is out

Helmed by director Suresh Mari, the film features actors Dinesh, Urvashi and Maaran in the lead.

Flix Cinema

The first look poster of director Pa Ranjith’s next production venture J Baby was unveiled on Tuesday, March 29. The film stars actors Urvashi, Dinesh, and Maaran in the lead, and is helmed by Suresh Mari. The film marks Suresh’s directorial debut. Sharing the first look poster, Pa Ranjith wrote, “Here's the First Look (Journey) of #JBaby. Thank you #dinesh (sic).”

The film will be produced by Pa Ranjith’s production banner Neelam Productions in association with Golden Ratio Films and Little Red Car Films. The trio reportedly have a five-film slate that kick started with the Tamil movie Writer which released last year. Ranjith will also be producing films by Lenin Bharati, Mari Selvaraj and Akiran Moses.

Jayanth Sethu Mathavan, who worked as the cinematographer for Baaram, has been roped in for the project, while Tony Britto of Koorman fame is on board as the music composer.

According to The New Indian Express’s report, director Suresh notes that J Baby is billed as a family drama filled with emotions and humour. It revolves around the story of a mother and two sons, and has entered the post-production stage. “J Baby is a family drama with a good dose of comedy and sentiment. It’s a story about a mother and her two sons. We have completed shooting for the film and it’s currently in the post-production stage,” he stated.

Sports-drama Sarpatta Parambarai featuring Arya in the lead, was Ranjith’s last directorial venture which was released last year on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video. The period drama opened to positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

The Kaala director announced in December last year that he will be teaming up with actor Vikram for his next. It will mark the first-time collaboration between the director-actor duo. The project is Tentatively titled Chiyaan61. Vikram was last seen in Mahaan which was directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Co-starring his son, Dhruv Vikram in the lead, the film released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video earlier this year.