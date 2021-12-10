First look poster of Anna Ben and Roshan Mathewâ€™s Night Drive is out

The film is helmed by filmmaker Vysakh and has screenplay by Abhilesh Pillai.

Flix Mollywood

The first-look poster of director Vysakhâ€™s Night Drive starring actors Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben and Indrajith Sukumaran was unveiled on Thursday, December 9. The poster shows Roshan Mathew comforting a disheartened Anna Ben. The tagline of the film reads â€˜The hunted becomes the huntersâ€™.

The film is written by Abhilesh Pillai, who is also on board as the writer for the upcoming films Pathaam Valavu and Cadaver. Bankrolled by Priya Venu and Neeta Pinto, Night Drive has music by composer Ranjin Raj. Shaji Kumar has been roped in as the cinematographer while Sunil S Pillai is on board as the editor.

Anna Ben was last seen in Saraâ€™s. Co-starring Sunny Wayne in the lead, the film garnered critical acclaim for discussing womenâ€™s abortion rights. The film tracks the story of a woman who is not interested in having a child or in embracing parenthood. Helmed by Ohm Shanthi Oshaana fame Jude Anthany Joseph, the supporting cast of the film included Srindaa, Mallika Sukumaran, Siddique, Dhanya Varma and Aju Varghese among others. Saraâ€™s premiered on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video. The film was bankrolled by producer PK Murali Dharan and has cinematography by Nimish Ravi.

Anna Ben recently won Best Female Actor at the 51st Kerala State Film Awards for her performance in the 2020 film Kappela.

Meanwhile, Roshan Mathew was last seen in Kuruthi. Helmed by filmmaker Manu Warrier, Kuruthi premiered on Amazon Prime Video in August this year. The thriller starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, with other actors like Srindaa and Murali Gopy in significant roles.

Roshan is gearing up for his second Hindi film with popular Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Darlings is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khanâ€™s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhattâ€™s Eternal Sunshine Productions. He also has the Malayalam films Oru Thekkan Thallu Case and Chera in the pipeline.