First look poster of actor Bhavana’s latest film directed by Shaji Kailas is out

The first look poster of the film featuring Bhavana was unveiled by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday, January 6.

Malayalam actor Bhavana is all set for her next movie, titled, Hunt which is coming under the direction of renowned filmmaker, Shaji Kailas. The first look poster of the film featuring Bhavana was unveiled by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday, January 6. The movie titled, Hunt is being jointly bankrolled by Urvasi Theatres and Jayalakshmi films.



The movie went on to the floors with its first schedule with Bhavana on December 28 with the cast and crew in Palakkad district in Kerala. The director, Shaji shared the pictures of the pooja ceremony on the same day on his social media account and said, “Hunt starts rolling. Need all your support and prayers.” The filmmaker Shaji Kailas is also known for his previous films like Kaduva, Kappa, and Alone among many others, which have gone on to gain a cult status among Malayalis.

Meanwhile, according to the reports, Hunt is going to be a suspense thriller with horror elements and the audience would also get to see some action sequences performed by Bhavana. While the movie is being produced by K Radhakrishnan, it is written by Nikhil Anand.

Bhavana is a popular actor, who predominantly acted in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil movies. This is actor Bhavana’s third movie after she returned to acting after a gap of five years. Hunt is going to be the second movie, where she is acting as a lede, while the first movie was Ntikkakkakkoru Premondaarnn.

