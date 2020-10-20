First look of Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma and Ashok Selvan starrer ‘Ninnila Ninnila’ out

The Telugu romantic comedy will mark the directorial debut of Ani I V Sasi.

Flix Tollywood

The first look of the Telugu film Ninnila Ninnila is out. The poster features all the three lead actors – Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma. Interestingly, the poster shows all the three lead actors’ heads served on a platter, with different kinds of food scattered around. Each of them is seen with a different facial expression. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Ashok Selvan wrote, “Ladies and gents, presenting you Love on a platter - “Ninnila Ninnila” a beautiful film from the heart :) My telugu debut. With the most fabulous cast and crew! (sic)”

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, the film will mark the directorial debut of Ani I V Sasi, son of veteran filmmaker I V Sasi. Ninnila Ninnila will reportedly have Ashok Selvan playing an ‘overweight’ chef. According to sources, the actor has undergone a complete physical makeover for the role. There are also reports that he had to reach the 100 kg mark for the role.

Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma have been roped in to play the female leads in this romantic comedy, while Nasser and Sathya will be seen in pivotal roles. Divakar Mani has handled the camera for the film.

A few days ago, Nithya Menen posted a pic from the sets of Ninnila Ninnila and wrote, “Sunday Brunches. After almost a year! Can't wait for our first Telugu film together,” confirming the film’s progress.

It was also revealed that Nithya Menen has rendered a song in the film which was recorded in Bengaluru. On recording the song, Nithya had told the Times of India that she has sung for the film directed by her close friend, and that the song was recorded at musician Raghu Dixit’s studio in Bengaluru.

Ninnila Ninnila is reportedly set in the UK and a major portion is shot there. According to reports, Ritu Varma will also be seen playing a chef. The actor has a substantial role and has reportedly endured a lot of training to get into the skin of the character, say sources.

It may be noted here that Ashok Selvan’s last film to release was the Tamil film Oh My Kadavule. The film was directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and bankrolled by Ashok Selvan, Abinaya Selvam and Dilli Babu under the banners Axess Film Factory and Happy High Pictures.

Nithya Menen’s last film to release was Kolambi, which premiered at the 50th International Film Festival of India in Goa, in 2019. Directed by TK Rajeev Kumar, the technical crew of the film includes the Oscar winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and cinematographer Ravi Varman, with Ramesh Narayan composing the tunes. The film’s cast also includes Renji Panicker, Dileesh Pothan, Rohini, Siddharth Menon and others in supporting roles. Roopesh Omana bankrolled the film under his banner Nirmalyam Cinema.

(Content provided by Digital Native)