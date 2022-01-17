First look of director Venkat Prabhu's Manmatha Leelai out

The film, which features Ashok Selvan in the lead, will have music by Venkat Prabhu's younger brother Premgi Amaren.

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, whose previous film Maanaadu is still having a strong run in theatres even 50 days after its release, released the first look of his next film titled Manmatha Leelai on Sunday, January 16. The film, which features Ashok Selvan in the lead, will have music by Venkat Prabhu's younger brother Premgi Amaren and cinematography by Tamizh Azhagan. Actors Samyuktha Hegde, Smruthi Venkat and Riya Suman have also been roped in to play the lead roles.

Taking to Twitter to release the first look of the film, Venkat Prabhu said the film would be a 'fun quirky ride'. According to reports, the film is expected to be completed swiftly. The Telugu version of the film has been titled Manmadaleela. Like most other Venkat Prabhu films, this one is also likely to have a generous dose of humour in it.

Ashok Selvan, who plays the lead in the film, also took to social media to post the first look poster. "From a fanboy to working with Venkat Prabhu anna, a surreal moment for me. Presenting you the first look of 'Manmatha Leelai', a Venkat Prabhu Quickie! Film is a blast! (sic),” Ashok Selvan tweeted.

Starring actors SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren in significant roles, Maanaadu hit the big screens on November 25. It started streaming on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Sony LIV on December 24. It was initially slated for theatrical release on November 4, marking the festival of Deepavali but was postponed since it clashed with Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Vishal and Arya starrer Enemy.

The film was produced by Suresh Kamatchi. The remake rights of the time-loop based political thriller were acquired by producer Suresh Babu in multiple languages. The announcement was made on January 6 this year. The film follows the story of a common man and a police officer, who are trapped in a time loop, on the day of a public conference of the chief minister.

