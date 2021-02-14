First look and release date of Dhanush's 'Karnan' revealed

The makers of the film revealed the first look poster of the film along with the release date on February 14.

The shoot of Karnan, Dhanushâ€™s upcoming film with Mari Selvaraj, was wrapped up the last December. The makers of the film on Sunday have revealed the first look poster of the film along with the release date. The film will be hitting the screens on April 9 this year as a summer release.

Touted to be an action- entertainer which is based on a real incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli, the film will see Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijaya make her Tamil debut. The film also stars Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, Gouri Kishen, Lal, and Yogi Babu in important roles. It has cinematography by Theni Easwaran. The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of Jagame Thandiram. He also has Aanand L Raiâ€™s Atrangi Re and films with Ram Kumar, Selvaraghavan, and Karthik Naren in the pipeline. Earlier last week Dhanush left for the USA to commence shooting for his next Netflix-backed thriller The Gray Man. Dhanush was snapped at the airport and the photos are viral on social media.

Jagame Thandiram, which is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will be Dhanush's next release. Dhanush recently commenced shooting for his next with director Karthick Naren and completed shooting the first schedule. The film, tipped to a thriller, also stars Malavika Mohanan, who is sharing screen space with Dhanush for the first time.

Dhanush began photoshoot for his next project with his brother and director Selvaraghavan recently. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, this project is said to be a sequel to the filmmakerâ€™s gangster drama Pudhupettai (2006), which helped Dhanush garner attention as an actor at the time. The film will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu. This will be the fourth time that the Selvaraghavan-Dhanush duo is joining hands with composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. The brothers will also be teaming up for another project in 2023, which will be a sequel to Aayirathil Oruvan.

