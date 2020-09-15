First look of Akshara Haasan's 'Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu' out

The film is directed by Raja Ramamurthy.

Akshara Haasan, who made her Tamil debut with Ajith’s Vivegam and last acted in Vikram’s Kadaram Kondan, will next be seen in a coming-of-age drama which will be bankrolled by Trend Loud, a leading digital content creator in the south.

The makers have now unveiled the title and first look of the film. This movie is titled Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu and is directed by Raja Ramamurthy, who directed the web series America Mappillai, which was also backed by Trend Loud.

Sharing the first look poster, Akshara tweeted,"Let me show you the world of a young woman through her own eyes! The first-look of #AMNP is here and I'm excited to share it with you! @kaiyavecha @Trendloud @amnp_thefilm @DoneChannel1 #FirstLook #TrendloudOriginalFilm #AksharaHaasan"

“This will be a coming-of-age-film, probably one of the first ones to explore the female gaze. It was a conscious decision to have a cast and crew with predominantly women, to ensure authenticity,” Raja Ramamurthy said in a statement.

Akshara, as per the statement, plays a young woman from a conservative family who is stuck between her desires and societal restrictions. The film also stars singer Usha Uthup as Akshara's grandmother. The shoot of the film has already been completed but it’s unclear if the film will directly release on any OTT platform or if the makers will wait for a theatrical release.

Akshara made her web debut with a cyber-thriller series titled Fingertip which premiered on Zee5. The series was directed by S Shivakar and produced by filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan. The web series also starred Sunaina, Madhusudhan Rao, Gayathrie and Ashwin Kakumanu. The series, which is a five-episode anthology, has all its stories happening within the same universe although it was initially rumoured that the series is inspired by the hit British show Black Mirror. This was later denied by the makers.

Before making her debut in acting, Akshara Haasan joined the film industry as an assistant director for her father Kamal Haasan's Sabash Naidu which has been put on the backburner for undisclosed reasons.

Akshara also has another film in her kitty titled Agni Siragugal, directed by Naveen of Moodar Koodam fame. The film has Arun Vijay and Vijay Anthony playing the lead roles with Shalini Pandey as the female lead. Touted to be an action entertainer, it will have emotional content as well. The shooting for Agni Siragugal began last year and it is in the last stages of production The others in the star cast include Jagapathi Babu, Nasser and Prakash Raj in an important role. The technical crew of this film include Natarajan Sankaran for composing the music and KA Batcha for the cinematography. The film is being bankrolled by T Siva under his banner Amma Creations.

(Content provided by Digital Native)