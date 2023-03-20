First female Big Boss Malayalam winner Dilsha Prasannan announces big screen debut

The film, starring Dilsha, Anoop Menon, and Aju Varghese in lead roles, will be produced by actor/writer Anoop Menon and directed by Renolze Rehman.

The first female winner of Big Boss Malayalam, Dilsha Prasannan, is set to make her debut on the big screen. The dancer who rose to popularity after winning the Big Boss Malayalam Season 4 title, has been an active presence on social media with her dance reels and interviews. Dilsha is now gearing up for her debut on the silver screen with the Malayalam film Ohh..Cinderella.

The film, starring Dilsha, Anoop Menon, and Aju Varghese in lead roles, will be produced by actor/writer Anoop Menon and directed by Renolze Rehman. Anoop Menon shared the first look poster of Ohh..Cinderella via his Facebook profile with a note that said: “Anoop Menon storyz introduces your very own Dilsha..” The poster features Dilsha seated amidst what looks like a garden straight out of a fairy tale.

Dilsha also expressed her excitement for her big screen entry with a post thanking Anoop Menon and Mahadevan Thampi, the cinematographer of the film.

Dilsha garnered a huge fan base during her Big Boss days with her competitive performances and striking personality. She has also been part of many dance reality shows, marking herself as a spirited performer and entertainer. Her film debut announcement comes days after Dr Robin Radhakrishnan, another popular Big Boss contestant, shared the first look of his film reportedly written and directed by Robin himself.

