With first COVID-19 case, Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district loses green tag

Only Tumakuru and Chitradurga have a lesser testing ratio than Chamrajangara as of Tuesday.

Karnataka’s Chamrajnagar district, the only one so far to not have a single case of COVID-19 has lost its “green” status after the district reported its first case on Tuesday.

Until Tuesday morning, the district bordering Mysuru was the only green district in the state with no known cases of COVID-19.

With this, all 30 districts in the state have at least a single case of COVID-19. According to officials, the patient is a 25-year-old man and returned from Maharashtra recently. He was put in institutional quarantine following his return. District officials remain tightlipped over the development.

Despite multiple attempts, TNM could not elicit a response from concerned authorities. It has been learnt that the district administration will hold a press conference and share relevant details only in the evening.

According to data compiled by the Karnataka COVID-19 War Room, 3808 cases out of the total 5760 cases reported in Karnataka until Monday evening are all patients who have recently returned from Maharashtra.

The district administration in Chamarajanagar have been conducting tests for COVID-19 following the state health department protocols until now.

According to data tabled by the State War Room, the district has the third lowest testing rate per million in the last 10 days. Only Tumakuru and Chitradurga have a lesser testing ratio than Chamrajangara.

Going by the State War Room data, 631 persons per million population in the district has been tested. In terms of real numbers, 3051 persons have been tested till June 6.

As things stand Kodagu (2), Tumakuru (3), Mysuru (6), Kopal (4), Ramngara (4) are the only districts with the number of active cases in single digits.

In many districts, the active cases are in triple figures with Udupi district being the worst affected. The coastal district has 628 active cases, followed by Kalaburagi which has 539 active cases and Yadgir which has 488 cases. Another Hyderabad-Karnataka district Raichur has 276 active cases as of Monday evening.

In total nine out of the 30 districts have more than 100 active cases as the total number of cases stand at 5760.

Bengaluru Urban, the capital city has a total of 176 cases.