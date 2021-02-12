In a first, Catholic Church in Kerala to set up crematorium near Thrissur

The Thrissur Archdiocese first allowed cremations during the COVID-19 pandemic last June in case of space constraints at burial grounds.

news Religion

For the first time in the history of Catholic Church in Kerala the first gas-based crematorium will be set up under the Thrissur Archdiocese under Syro Malabar Church. Speaking to TNM, Thrissur Archdiocese Public Relations Officer Father Nyson Elanthanathu said that the foundation stone for the permanent crematorium was laid at the campus of Damien Institute under the Thrissur Archdiocese at Mulayam near Thrissur last Monday. The foundation stone was laid by chief whip K Rajan and Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath. Thrissur Auxiliary Bishop Mar Tony Neelamkavil also participated in the ceremony.

"The cremation is more practical and not against the Christian faith," said Fr Nyson Elanthanathu. Recalling the history of cremation in the Catholic Church, he said, "It was in 1983 that the Vatican allowed cremation for laity members who wished to be cremated. In 1990, the Canonical law for the Eastern Churches also allowed the cremation of Christian people." Even as the Vatican allowed cremation for lay members, the Church leadership and laity members were reluctant to adopt it.

"In foreign countries, cremation has been followed for many years," a senior priest belonging to the Syro Malabar church told TNM. According to Canon Law CCC 2300 and 2301, "The bodies of the dead must be treated with respect and charity, in faith and hope of the resurrection. The burial of the dead is a corporal work of mercy; it honours the children of god, who are temples of the Holy Spirit. Autopsies can be morally permitted for legal inquests or scientific research. The free gift of organs after death is legitimate and can be meritorious. The Church permits cremation, provided that it does not demonstrate a denial of faith in the resurrection of the body."

It was during the COVID-19 pandemic period last June that the Thrissur Archdiocese allowed cremation in case of space constraints in a cemetery. Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazath issued a circular and allowed cremation of Christians who died due to COVID-19. The Archbishop also ordered that if there is no space in a church cemetery, the body should be buried in any place owned by the church. However, the remains should be shifted to the cemetery or family tombs within two or three years. Other dioceses under the Catholic Church also followed suit.

According to Church officials Irinjalakkuda diocese under Thrissur diocese is also planning to set up a permanent crematorium. The crematorium will set-up at Aroormuzhi near Athirappally.