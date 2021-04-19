‘First is always special’: Nazriya on her debut Telugu film ‘Ante Sundaraniki’

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh will be starring opposite popular Telugu actor Nani.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, who predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil movies, took to Instagram on Monday to share some exciting news with fans. Nazriya announced that she has joined the shooting for her debut Tollywood movie Ante Sundaraniki. Calling it special Nazriya wrote, “Andariki Namaskaram! Today I start shooting for my first Telugu film. First is always special. Ante Sundaraniki will be special (sic).” Many celebrities such as Nivetha Thomas, Anupama Parameswaran, Parvathy and Vijay Yesudas among others, posted comments conveying their wishes.

Touted to be a romantic comedy, the film is helmed by Vivek Athreya, this is his third film after Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura. Meanwhile, this film marks actor Nani’s 28th. The project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Touted to be a musical romantic comedy, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens this year.

The venture marks the third collaboration between composer Vivek Sagar and filmmaker Vivek Athreya. Niketh Bommi is on board as the cinematographer of Ante Sundaraniki.

Nani, who is also playing the lead in Ante Sundaraniki will start filming after he wraps up shooting for the upcoming Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy where he will be sharing the screen with Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty. Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the supernatural thriller is likely to be based on the theme of reincarnation.

Nani also awaits the release of his upcoming Telugu movie Tuck Jagadish. The movie is directed by Shiva Nirvana, and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. The film stars Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in important roles.

Interestingly, Nazriya’s husband, actor Fahadh Faasil has started shooting for his Telugu debut Pushpa. He will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer.

Naziya was last seen in the 2020 Malayalam film Trance.