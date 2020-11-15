Fire breaks out at store in Hyderabad's KPHB colony, four rescued

Over 40 firefighters and five fire engines are taking part in the operations that are underway

news Fire accident

A suspected short circuit resulted in a fire accident in KPHB Colony of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Sunday. According to reports, materials in the Ramdev Hardwares shop were engulfed in a fire, which quickly spread to other shops in the building. Local firefighters rushed to the spot and engaged in trying to control the fire. As the CMR Jewellery shop was right under the hardware shop, damage to property is expected.

The chemical material and other metal boxes in the shop where the fire broke out, is said to be further aggravating the spread of the flames. As many as four people, family members of the building's watchman, were saved without any injury, from the top of the building, according to Fire Safety officials.

The rescue operation is underway for the last seven hours and officials said that a likely chance of the fire spreading further into other buildings is being tackled. Fire safety personnel have broken a wall from behind the building, as part of their firefighting efforts.

Regional Fire Officer (Central Region) V Papaiah, said that the situation is under control at the moment. Speaking to TNM Papaiah said, "A family of four members have been rescued safely. The firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the other buildings."

"Presently, smoke is being witnessed at some places. The staff are on board to tackle the situation," he added. According to the officer, as many as 45 firefighters and five vehicles, along with a climbing crane, are taking part in the rescue operations.

According to the Regional Fire Officer, a short circuit may have led to the fire accident. Officials are yet to estimate the loss and damage to property. Fire prevention authorities with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said that the situation is being monitored by the state Fire Safety department, adding that an assessment on the incident would be done after the flames are put out.

Local police and disaster management authorities are also supervising the situation at the spot.