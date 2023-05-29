Fire breaks out on set of Pawan Kalyanâ€™s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, none injured

â€˜Hari Hara Veera Malluâ€™ is Pawan Kalyanâ€™s first periodical film, which will be released in several languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Flix News

A fire broke out on the set of actor-politician Pawan Kalyanâ€™s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Bowrampet of Dundigul in Telangana. The Fire and Rescue Services team reportedly doused the fire before it could spread further and cause more damage. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident, which took place late in the night on Sunday, May 28. The reason for the fire and the extent of loss incurred, however, are yet to be ascertained.

It is learnt that the Dundigal police have filed a case and launched an investigation. The filmâ€™s production team is yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is Pawan Kalyanâ€™s first periodical film, which will be released in several languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi of Vedam fame. Actor Niddhi Agerwal will play the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in the film. The teaser of the film was released last year in September.

Though Hari Hara Veera Mallu was originally supposed to be a summer release, a delay in the production reportedly due to Pawan Kalyanâ€™s prior commitments had led to its postponement. As per reports, shooting was to be resumed next month at the film set which has now been gutted in the fire. The same set had earlier suffered damages due to rainfall. As a result of the fire, the filmâ€™s release is likely to be postponed even further.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is playing an important role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Oscar award-winning music composer MM Keervani will be scoring music for the film.

Pawan Kalyan has a series of film releases scheduled over the next few months. In Bro, which is scheduled to release on July 28, Pawan Kalyan will be sharing screen with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. He is also working on two other films â€” Ustaad Bhagat Singh and OG.