Fire breaks out near Tirumala temple, one dead

According to officials, at least 20 shops were damaged before firefighters brought the situation under control.

news Fire accident

A massive fire broke out at a shop in a complex in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala on Tuesday morning. One man died in the accident. Local fire fighting teams were roped in to control the flames. The incident took place near Asthana Mandapam right opposite the main Sri Venkateswara temple. According to authorities, the fire broke out in shop number 84, before spreading to other shops.

As many as 20 shops caught fire, leading to an estimated loss of Rs 60-70 lakh. Though reports suggest that a short circuit could have led to the mishap, officials are yet to declare how the fire broke out. According to Tirumala Fire Station officials, the accident occured at 6.45 am and the fire station had received information by 6.40 am. Firefighters doused the fire fully by 7.30 am.

Speaking to TNM, Tirumala Fire Station Officer Venkati Rami Reddy said, "The complex has nearly 100 shops and after the fire broke out at 6.40 am, our teams rushed to the spot with two fire engines and brought the situation under control.”

He added, "As many as 20 shops were damaged in the fire, in which 12 were completely damaged, while the remaining saw partial damage. We are ascertaining the full extent of damage.”

The officer said that rescue teams have traced the body of a youth in shop number four, in a completely burnt stage. The deceased is believed to be a worker in the shop. The body has been shifted to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital for an autopsy.

When asked about the reason behind the fire mishap, the officer said that they are yet to conclude whether it is the result of a short circuit. A case has been registered and the further investigation is underway. The Fire Officer said that they will be giving a detailed report to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) after an investigation.