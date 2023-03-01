Fire breaks out at Madurai’s Super Saravana Stores, no casualties reported

The building caught fire about two months after activists raised concerns about inadequate safety provisions and sought temporary closure of the store.

A massive fire has been reported in the newly constructed Super Saravana Stores building near Mattuthavani bus stand of Madurai district on Wednesday, March 1. According to reports, the fire was reported on the ninth floor of the building on Wednesday, March 1, and employees and customers were being evacuated. While at least four persons reportedly sustained injuries and were moved to Madurai Meenakshi Mission hospital, no casualties have been reported so far.

The store caught fire about two months after a petition was filed in the Madras High Court seeking temporary closure of the store. In the petition, Madurai-based activist Henri Tiphagne had highlighted that among other issues, the building lacked emergency exits at the time. A case registered under Section 133 of the CrPC (The Code Of Criminal Procedure) is now pending in the High Court, and soon after the fire was reported, Henri said that the Madurai district Collector had not yet completed an inquiry over the matter.

Madurai city Commissioner of Police KS Narenthiran Nayar told TNM that all the employees who were inside the building were evacuated, and that the fire was brought under control. He also added that no casualties have been reported so far and that one person sustained minor injuries. “Preliminary investigation revealed that that fire could have started due to an electrical short circuit, but an investigation is underway,” he added.

Speaking to TNM, Abash Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) of Fire and Rescue Services, also said that the fire has been brought under control and there were no casualties. He added that an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The ten-storeyed Super Saravana Stores was inaugurated on December 5 last year in Madurai’s Lake Area locality near the Mattuthavani MGR bus stand. Soon after it was opened, Henri’s petition in the Madurai bench of Madras High Court sought a temporary closure of the store, alleging that the shop was causing congestion on the road and lacked adequate safety provisions. The petition also asked for an interim stay on the operation of the store or the closure of a few floors until the construction was completed. Henri also drew attention to the fact that the building was allowed to operate despite lacking emergency exits.