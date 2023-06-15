Fire breaks out at Kolkata airport, no casualties reported

The fire broke out at around 9.12 pm on June 14 at the security check counter near Gate 3A at the domestic terminal of the airport.

news News

A fire broke out at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata late on the evening of Wednesday, June 14, causing panic among people.

The fire broke out at around 9.12 pm at the security check counter near Gate 3A at the domestic terminal of the airport. Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot which brought the fire under control by 9:40 pm.

Although no casualty or injury has been reported in the matter, the airport authorities have taken the passengers away from the security counters.

There was a minor fire & smoke on the check in area portal D at 2112 pm. and fully extinguished by 2140 pm.

All passengers are evacuated safely and check in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check in area.

Check in and operation will resume by 1015 pm. # June 14, 2023

Responding to the incident, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the situation was brought under control and that he was in touch with the airport director. He further mentioned that all the passengers and airport staff were evacuated to safety and that the check-in process resumed at 10:15 pm.

Following the fire, a number of aircraft that were scheduled to depart have been kept on hold. Although the situation is under control now, the passing of the passengers through the security counters will be allowed only after the airport authorities are sure that there is no further threat of fire.

Although the airport authorities have not officially announced the reason behind the fire, sources said that in all probability, the fire broke out due to short- circuit.