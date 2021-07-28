Fire breaks out at Jeedimetla pharma factory, 2 injured

The fire department rushed four fire engines to douse the fire, the two injured have been rushed to hospital.

news

Fire breaks out at a pharma company in Hyderabad industrial area, Jeedimetla on Wednesday leaving two injured. The fire started after an explosion at Nasense Lab Pvt Ltd, initial reports suggest the fire broke out due to an explosion of a chemical reactor.

The fire department rushed four fire engines to the pharma firm and took measures to douse the fire. The fire posed risk to seven more chemical reactors at the factory. Sudhakar, Additional District Fire Officer for Ranaga Reddy said, there were no casualties as all other workers evacuated the premises, “The incident was reported after 10 am and we rushed to the spot with 4 fire engineers. We managed to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire accident will be ascertained after an investigation,” said the official.

Eariler in July one woman died and two other women were injured when the fire broke out at a lab furniture manufacturing unit, named Art Fabrications. The fire broke out on the second floor of the lab where about 60 workers were working. The factory was found not to have any valid permission for operation by the Factories department. There was no basic safety equipment at the facility either. Jeedimetla is a hub for small and medium scale industries apart from large pharma firms and has numerous godowns storing chemicals.

Eariler in April a plastic drum with chemicals caught fire at Jeedimetla causing an explosion and thick smoke. The fire department doused the fire with two fire engines, no casualties were reported. In another instance reported in the same month, a scrap godown at the industrial area of Mailardevpally caught fire due to a short circuit. No casualties were reported.



