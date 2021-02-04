Fire breaks out at Hyderabad school, around 50 students moved out safely

A fire broke out in a school in Hyderabad’s Srinivasa High School located in Gowlipura, under the Mughalpura police station limits on Thursday afternoon. Around 50 children were reportedly in the school when the fire began. Fortunately, all the students were moved to safety and no casualties were reported.

According to the locals, the fire first broke out in the school’s office on the ground floor of the building. The school is located in a by lane of a residential colony. The locals gathered together and tried putting out the flames. In videos that later surfaced, the locals can be heard frantically calling the fire station for fire tenders to be rushed in.

Speaking about the fire, Prashanthi, an eye witness who stays in the same locality said, “As soon as we noticed the smoke and the flames, we rushed to switch off the main switch. Lot of local women came together and tried to douse the flames by getting water from their homes. We continuously poured water until the fire tenders reached. Our first priority was to move the children to safety.”

The fire personnel who rushed to the spot helped douse the flames. No injuries were reported in the accident only school records and furniture was gutted. The fire is believed to have been sparked off by a short circuit.

According to a local resident, the school had fire safety equipment in place. “A fire accident took place in Gowlipura. The school had just reopened according to the principal. The office on the ground floor was gutted in the fire. The fire department is trying to ascertain the reason for the fire. The children were shifted to another building, thankfully none of them were injured. The school had fire safety equipment in place. We hope that all schools that are now reopening need to do a proper fire safety check”, said the local resident.