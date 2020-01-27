Fire breaks out at furniture store in Bengaluru, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Visuals from the incident show smoke rising from a small group of stores near Elements Mall in Thanisandra.

On Sunday, a fire reportedly broke out in Bengaluru’s Thanisandra area at a furniture store. The fire was doused by officials from the fire department after a 5-hour long struggle. Visuals from the incident show smoke rising from a small group of stores near Elements Mall in Thanisandra.

The fire, which originated from the furniture store, later spread to five other stores nearby which struck fear and panic among those in the vicinity. Reports have stated that furniture and goods worth lakhs of rupees have been lost in the fire.

The fire started around 9.30 am on Sunday at the furniture store belonging to a man named Nasir Hussain, according to reports. Before fire and safety personnel could arrive, the fire has slowly begun spreading to nearby structures and buildings.

Police officials from the Sampigehalli police station in Bengaluru rushed to the spot, however the fire had begun spreading by then, aggravated by the fact that the buildings were reportedly made of plywood. Fire and safety officials worked to contain the fire as soon as possible.

While no casualties have been reported, the owner of the furniture store, Nasir, allegedly stated to media personnel that the fire was not an accident. He claimed that there was a legal property related dispute which had been in court since 2011 and he believes that this may have been a deliberate attempt to destroy his shop.

The efforts to douse the fire took a significant amount of time, as a result traffic was congested for a few hours as officials worked to put out the fire. Nagawara and Saraipalya roads were blocked following the incident.

While the police have yet to determine a cause for the fire, they have collected the CCTV footage and are currently investigating what may have caused the fire.

No complaint has been filed yet.