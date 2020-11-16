Fire breaks out at Bengaluru pub Hangover, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at Hangover, a pub in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, on Monday afternoon. Firefighters at the scene doused the flames after more than an hour, with the help of three fire engines. According to authorities, no one was injured due to the mishap. The fire broke out at around 12:30 pm, when metal structures were being welded on the first floor. The establishment was closed for business for the past 10 days due to the same repair work.

“No one was injured in the fire fortunately. The fire department personnel attended the incident immediately. We suspect the wielding work only triggered the fire. Some property has been damaged and we are assessing it,” Muni Reddy, Inspector of HSR Layout Police Station, who rushed to the spot, said. Local MLA Satish Reddy of Bommanahalli constituency also visited the accident spot to take stock of the situation.Hangover is located in the junction connecting the 14th and 27th main roads of HSR Layout Sector 1. Incidentally, it was shut down by the authorities for alleged violation of rules in February 2019. However, it returned to business within a month after obtaining a stay order. The pub had faced action over other alleged violations previously as well.

This incident at Hangover comes after a major fire broke out in south Benagluru’s New Guddadahalli, near the Deepanjali Nagar Metro Station, on November 10. The fire at the Renuka Chemical Godown had also spread to other nearby areas, including an electrical parts manufacturing factory located next to the godown. One person who was injured in the fire died on Saturday, after five days of intensive care at the Victoria Hospital. Eight others, including firefighters who attended to the situation, were also injured, and are being treated at the same hospital.