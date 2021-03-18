FIR against Tata Sky and Airtel as water pipes get damaged during OFC laying

The contractors hired by the service providers have not yet furnished any documents showing they had permission from the BBMP before digging.

news Civic

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Tata Sky and Airtel after Residents of Kasavanahalli of Bengaluru were left without water for two days after roads were dug to install underground Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) used to provide high speed internet. In the process, the diggers damaged several water lines that supplied water to the residents. The water leak was detected on Monday by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

According to the residents the contractor hired by Tata Sky and Airtel started to dig roads around mid-February but had to stop after residents demanded the contractor to produce documents that permitted them to do so.

“The workers suddenly turned up and started digging the roads to lay the cables. We residents got them to stop work until they showed the documents from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and they instead started to work at night later we had to call the police to get them to stop. Later they came with documents but it was not for all roads. Yet they continued work and by the looks they weren’t too professional in their work and pipes got damaged.” Said Vishnu Prasad a resident of Kasavanahalli

He added, “Some residents got muddy water because mud entered the pipes where it was damaged and others didn’t have water.”

The issue was later resolved on Wednesday after the contractor fixed the damaged pipes after BWSSB filed a complaint and a FIR was lodged against the Internet Service Providers.

“The contractor had damaged the pipes and after we got the FIR registered the contractor fixed the issue. Now everything is resolved.” said Elisabeth Michele, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), BWSSB.

On being asked if the contractor had taken the permission from BBMP she added, “We have asked them to furnish the document but however the contractor hasn’t shown them to us.”

Prior to any such works on roads it is mandatory for the contractor or the company to take necessary permission from BBMP and any violation will attract legal action.

“According to the Standard operating procedure (SOP) in BBMP this kind of OFC laying requires permission of the corporation and if he violates any part of the permission agreement his permission becomes null and void. If he proceeds then they are liable to pay nearly Rs 25 lakh” said an official from BBMP who wished to remain anonymous.

When TNM spoke to the concerned AEE Arun he said that the contractor had taken all the necessary permissions.