FIR against Ranveer Singh over nude photoshoot

An FIR was filed against actor Ranveer Singh for posting nude pictures of himself on Instagram from a recent magazine photoshoot.

Flix Controversy

The Mumbai police on Tuesday, July 26, registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh after photos from his nude photoshoot were posted online. A Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police with a complaint against the actor.

The police registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act based on the complaint, an official from the Chembur police station told PTI. The application filed by the lawyer, a former journalist, had also demanded a case against Singh on the charge of intent to outrage the modesty of women.

That complaint also reportedly stated that a large number of people, including youngsters, celebrities and others follow the Bollywood actor. An office-bearer of the NGO had alleged that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs. The FIR stated that India has a "good culture" but due to such pictures everyone's sentiments are hurt.

Ranveer did the photoshoot for PAPER magazine. It was inspired by actor Burt Reynolds’s nude shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine. Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gully Boy, among others.

Many celebrities and fans praised Ranveer for the photoshoot. As per Hindustan Times’s report, Alia Bhatt responded to the controversy at the trailer launch of Darlings which was held in Mumbai. When Alia was questioned about the trolling that came Ranveer’s way, she said, “I don’t like anything negative being said about my favorite Ranveer Singh so I can’t tolerate this question.” She also added, “I love him and he is eternally favorite to all of us. He has given so much to the movies so we should only give him love.”

Taking a dig at the actor, a group of people organized a clothes donation drive for him in Indore. Photos from the demonstration went viral online.