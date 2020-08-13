FIR against MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew Naveen for derogatory post on Prophet

The police have also registered an FIR against five members of the SDPI and 200 others in connection with the violence.

It was a derogatory comment against Prophet Mohammed on Facebook that allegedly triggered a mob that turned violent and attacked two police stations and a legislator’s residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. The Bengaluru police has arrested P Naveen, the nephew of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, for posting a comment that defamed Prophet Mohammed and his wife Ayesha.

The Devarajeevanahalli Police on Tuesday, registered an FIR against Naveen under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 294A (insult or attempt to insult religious beliefs with malicious intent to outrage religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, Naveen uploaded the comment at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, dispelling rumours that it was put up two weeks ago.

The DJ Halli Police have also registered an FIR against five members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI)-- Afnan, Muzamil Pasha, Syed Masood, Ayaz and Allabaksh--in connection with the arson, vandalism and rioting that occurred on Tuesday night. In addition, the police have also booked 200 others who were part of the violent mob that rioted on Tuesday.

The SDPI, on Wednesday, attempted to justify Tuesday night’s violence by stating that the police were reluctant to register an FIR against Naveen as he is MLA Srinivas Murthy’s relative. SDPI leader Mujahid Pasha told TNM that the mob was outraged by the police’s reluctance, which led to the violence.

“Muzamil Pasha, our district president, and other SDPI leaders called DCP East Sharanappa and informed him about the Facebook post. He asked us to go to DJ Halli station and file an FIR. The police were delayed and this is why the crowd gathered outside was outraged,” Mujahid Pasha, SDPI’s working committee members said.

The SDPI also denied that Muzamil Pasha and the other accused in the violence case, attacked the police. “Our leaders were asking people not to resort to violence and maintain peace. Some of our members went and met with the Police Commissioner on Monday and showed him a video, where Muzamil is holding a mic and appealing for peace. Those who resorted to violence must be punished, not the innocent,” Mujahid added.