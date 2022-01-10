FIR against Dileep alleges plot to physically attack police officers

DySP Baiju Paulose lodged his complaint after a series of audio clippings were recently released by a filmmaker called Balachandrakumar.

The First Information Report filed by the Crime Branch of Kerala on a complaint of conspiracy against the life of police officer Baiju Poulose alleges that actor Dileep named five police officials, threatening them harm. Baiju Paulose has been the investigating officer in the Kerala actor assault case in which Dileep has been accused of plotting a conspiracy to kidnap a female colleague and sexually assault her.

Baiju Paulose lodged his complaint after a series of audio clippings were recently released by a filmmaker called Balachandrakumar, who said he was a friend of actor Dileep and had recordings of the actor from years ago.

The conspiracy (to kill the police officials) was allegedly hatched in the house of actor Dileep in Aluva on November 15, 2017 when all of the accused and Balachandrakumar were watching a video. Dileep allegedly paused the video when Superintendent of Police AV George was speaking, pointed to him and said, "You five officials are going to get it... Sojan, Sudharshan, Sandhya, Baiju Police and you. Then Sudharshan, who laid a hand on my body – his hand should be cut off." KS Sudarshan is another Deputy Superintendent who probed the case.

In this particular audio clip, Balachandrakumar had released eight seconds of the clip to the media. “You five officials are going to get it…Sojan,” was what could be heard in the audio that was released. The FIR however says that Balachandrakumar was a witness who personally heard the rest.

Another recording allegedly of the third accused (Suraj) says that if a truck or a lorry "hits Baiju Paulose tomorrow" they would have to look for another one and a half crore rupees.

While Dileep is named as accused number 1, his brother Anoop is the second accused and his brother-in-law Suraj is the third accused. The fourth and fifth accused are named Appu, Baiju Chengamandu respectively and the sixth is mentioned as an identifiable person.

After Balachandrakumar released these audio recordings to the media – first to Reporter TV – the police started further investigation into the actor assault case.

Meanwhile, Dileep has approached the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail. He has alleged that the case is a fabricated one and has pointed fingers at Baiju Poulose.

