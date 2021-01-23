FIR against Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy for allegedly hitting a police constable

The MLA has said that the police were manhandling her.

Jayanagar legislator Sowmya Reddy has been booked by Bengaluru police for allegedly hitting a woman police constable who was on duty during the protest by the Congress party on January 20. The FIR, filed by Upparpet police, came two days after a video clip of Sowmya engaged in an argument with a police constable went viral, where Sowmya could be seen hitting the constable on the arm.

The MLA has defended herself, saying the police were manhandling her to a point of her feeling faint. She had also filed a complaint against the police on Wednesday.

The FIR against Sowmya has been filed under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 353 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty as such public servant). The clip had been shared by several BJP leaders, including Minister of Social Welfare B Sriramulu, who criticised Sowmya for allegedly attacking another woman who was discharging her duty.

The incident took place during Congress’ protest rally on Wednesday near Freedom Park in Bengaluru. As Congress leaders and workers attempted to move towards Raj Bhavan, they were detained by the police. Many including Sowmya Reddy were allegedly roughed up by the police in a bid to detain them.

The Congress legislator then took to Twitter to put out her version of the events. “Even when I was about to faint and repeatedly requested them to stop, the police kept pushing and manhandling me with excessive force. A few policemen were also using vulgar words. This happened for over 20 minutes,” alleged Sowmya. She also tendered an apology at the end of a series of tweets saying “If anyone is hurt or offended by my unintentional reaction, I apologise”.

Speaking to the media after the clip went viral after being released by a private Kannada news channel, Sowmya alleged that even as a male police officer verbally abused her, over 20 police personnel manhandled her and several other women protestors. She was pulled by her hair and saree, she said, adding that she even fell down because of the excessive force. Another Congress legislator, Dr Anjali Nimbalkar, collapsed after the protest when she was detained.