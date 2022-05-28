Finding Vik-ram: Team Panchathanthiram reunites after 20 years to promote Kamal's film

‘Panchathanthiram’ actors Jayaram, Yugi Sethu, Ramesh Aravind and Sriman teamed up after 20 years for a fun promo video, ahead of the release of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming movie ‘Vikram’.

Flix Kollywood

Several sequences from comedy drama Panchathanthiram, which was based on the rollercoaster romantic story of Ram (Kamal Haasan) and Mythili (Simran), remain etched in the memory of fans. With dialogues penned by late actor-comedian and screenwriter Crazy Mohan, and KS Ravikumar’s direction, hilarious scenes from the 2002 Tamil entertainer remain popular to this day. The conference call between Ram and his four best friends — Ayyapan Nair (Jayaram), Vedhantham Iyengar or Vedham (Yugi Sethu), Ganesh Hegde (Ramesh Aravind) and Hanumant Reddy (Sriman), is arguably one of the most comical scenes in Tamil cinema.

The Panchathanthiram actors had a delightful surprise in store for fans on Friday, May 27, when they reunited after 20 years. Much like the old times, we see them speaking to each other on a conference call. Only this time, it was not Ram, but Vik-ram that they wanted to talk to.

Ahead of the release of actor Kamal Haasan’s much-anticipated movie Vikram, Anirudh Ravichander, who has been roped in as the music composer for the film, released a promotional video that featured actors Jayaram, Yugi Sethu, Ganesh Hegde and Sriman. Recreating the scene from the original 2002 movie, the actors discuss how they’ve been trying to connect with Ram (Kamal Haasan).

Sharing the promo video, Anirudh wrote, “Love this promo! #Vikram from June 3.” The video has already garnered over five lakh views on Instagram since its release. Movie buffs have also dropped comments requesting for a Panchathanthiram sequel.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram co-stars actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, while actor Suriya has been roped in for a special cameo. The much-anticipated film is set to hit the big screens on June 3. Interestingly, Vikram was also the title of the Tamil 1986 action adventure-film directed by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Haasan and Sathyaraj, among others.

