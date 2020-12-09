Financial aid for convulsions under Aarogyasri health scheme in Andhra increased

The Andhra Pradesh Health Minister made an announcement in this regard during his visit to the Eluru government hospital, where many are reeling under a â€˜mysterious illnessâ€™.

news Health

The financial aid under the Andhra Pradesh Aarogyasri scheme for patients suffering from the convulsions has been increased, according to media reports. The reports also added that the financial aid would be extended to other types of diseases and that blood tests would also be included under the scheme. An announcement in this regard was reportedly made by Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, during his visit to the Eluru government hospital to check on the patients who fell sick due to a 'mysterious' case of poisoning. Over 500 people from the coastal town of Eluru in Andhra Pradesh complained of convulsions, seizures, epilepsy, convulsions and giddiness.

According to the reports, under this community health insurance scheme, patients who are suffering convulsions â€” a medical condition where the person experiences uncontrollable muscle contractions â€” received an amount of Rs 10,000 earlier. The amount has now been reportedly increased by about 56% to Rs 15,688 per head for adult beneficiaries. Similarly, for children, the amount has been increased by 24%, from Rs 10,262 to Rs 12,732 per head.

In other revisions in the scheme, patients with convulsions can get treated for five days and they would receive Rs 900 per day. Earlier, the coverage for the number of treatment days was only three days. And if the patient is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for treatment, they would get Rs 2,000 per day.

According to the reports, the minister said that three types of new diseases and eight types of different blood tests would also be free of cost for the patients under the Aarogyasri health scheme.

As reported by the TNM earlier, the Eluru district people are reeling under a new 'mysterious' poisoning, for which the exact causes are not known yet. So far over 500 people have been affected due to this poisoning, of which 64 of them are availing treatment in the hospitals, while others are discharged. According to the latest findings by experts, it was revealed that the presence of heavy metals like lead and pesticide residues caused the convulsions in many people. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also visited the patients in Eluru recently.

