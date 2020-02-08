Filmmaker Vishnuvardhan of 'Billa' fame makes Bollywood debut with 'Shershaah'

The film is a biopic of Captain Vikram Batra starring Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Director Vishnuvardhan, well known for making Tamil films like Billa, Arrambam, Sarvam, and Pattiyal, is all set to enter into Bollywood! He is directing his first Hindi film Shershaah, which is being bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi. Sidharth Malhotra plays dual roles in this flick. The shooting of Shershaah has been wrapped up recently and is scheduled to be released on 3 July 2020.

Shershaah is a biopic of Capt. Vikram Batra, the Kargil war hero. Captain Vikram was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, which is India's highest war-time gallantry award. It may be noted in the 2003 Hindi film LOC Kargil, based on the entire Kargil conflict Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Captain Batra.

The story, screenplay and dialogues are written by Sandeep Srivastava. The film has been shot extensively in Kargil, Chandigarh and Palampur, where the story is set. The technical crew of Shershaah includes Sachi Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for music and A Sreekar Prasad for editing.

The film stars Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as the lead pair who plays Batra's fiancée Dimple Cheema . Sharing the first look poster of the film a few weeks ago, Siddharth wrote on his social media page, “An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery and sacrifice.”

An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice.

Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.@Advani_Kiara @vishnu_dir @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/RJ4qj0sNPQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 16, 2020

And Kiara Advani wrote, “Thrilled to be a part of an ode to the Kargil War hero and his brave journey. Presenting the untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) - Shershaah. Aur janamdin mubarak, Sidharth Malhotra.”

Speaking about the film in a media interaction earlier, Siddharth had said that Shershaah is close to his heart. Having been associated with the project for three years, the star said that it has been “spectacular and I feel grateful to have the best team by my side.