Filmmaker Sundar C tests positive for coronavirus

Khushboo announced the news on social media, adding that Sundar C is doing well but is hospitalised as a precaution.

Flix Kollywood

Tamil actor-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that her husband, filmmaker Sundar C, has contracted the novel coronavirus. Khushboo informed the public that though his condition is stable, Sundar has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure. She also requested all those who came in contact with him recently to isolate themselves, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Hi, my husband #SundarC has tested #Covid19 positive today eve. He is doing well but admitted in hospital for precautionary measures. Request anyone who has been in contact with him to please isolate yourself and get tested immediately. Pls prayer for his speedy recovery,” Khusbhu’s tweet read.

Shortly after the tweet was posted, many fans, celebrities, friends and family members extended their support and prayed for Sundar C’s speedy recovery. In response, Khushboo tweeted her gratitude for the well-wishers. She wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to everyone for all those get well soon wishes for my husband. The warmth is overwhelming. I am sure it will help him to heal n get well soon faster. He is doing good. He sends his best regards with a smile. I am touched at the love n strength sent across (sic)."

Khushboo, who was formerly the national spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, resigned from the party in October last year and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Recently, she contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election from Chennai’s Thousand Lights constituency. She is also currently filming for the upcoming Tamil movie Annaatthe, which stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Meanwhile, Sundar C is currently working on the upcoming Kollywood movie Aranm anai 3, which is a sequel to 2016 Tamil Aranmanai 2 which starred actors Siddharth, Hansika Motwani and Trisha, among others, in prominent roles. Sundar C is on board as both the writer and director for Aranmanai 3. The venture is currently in the pre-production phase.