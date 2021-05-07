Filmmaker K Bhagyaraj and actor Poornima Bhagyaraj test positive for coronavirus

Actor Shantanu Bhagyaraj took to Twitter on Friday to announce the news.

Flix Coronavirus

Actor Shantanu Bhagyaraj took to social media on May 7 to inform his followers that his parents, veteran actor and filmmaker K Bhagyaraj and actor Poornima Bhagyaraj have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Sharing the news on Twitter, Shantanu said that everyone who was in contact with his parents, including the staff at their residence, have quarantined themselves. He requested everyone who has been in contact with them to get tested and urged followers to pray for their speedy recovery.

“My parents #KBhagyaraj # PoornimaBhagyaraj tested POSITIVE fr #Covid19 today. All of us incl. staff hve quarantined ourselves @ home as per our doctors instructions Requesting everyone who were in contact with any of us last 10days to get tested Pls pray fr their speedy recovery,” Shantanu wrote.

My parents #KBhagyaraj #PoornimaBhagyaraj tested POSITIVE fr #Covid19 today.

All of us incl. staff hve quarantined ourselves @ home as per our doctors instructions

Requesting everyone who were in contact with any of us last 10days to get tested

Pls pray fr their speedy recovery — Shanthnu ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) May 7, 2021

Many celebrities in the film industry have contracted the coronavirus in the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Many films had to halt production of movies last year in March due to the onset of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Filming resumed in November last year after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Alia Bhatt, Madhavan, Tovino Thomas, Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Lekshmi and many other actors have contracted the virus in the last few months.

Shantanu was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master which hit the big screens earlier this year. He played the role of Bhargav in the movie. The action film starred actors Vijay, Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. He awaits the release of upcoming Tamil movies Murungakkai Chips, Kasa da Thapara and Raavana Koottam .

Meanwhile, K Bhagyaraj was last seen in a pivotal role in Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal. The 2020 film was directed by debutante filmmaker JJ Fredrick and bankrolled by actor Suriya. He will be sharing the screen with his son Shantanu in the upcoming Tamil film Murungakkai Chips.