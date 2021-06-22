Film, TV artists in Karnataka to get COVID-19 financial assistance by govt

CM Yediyurappa said that the artistes can avail the relief money of Rs 3,000 through the Seva Sindhu portal.

news COVID-19 Relief

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced financial assistance for film and television artistes distressed by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa, on June 22, said that the artistes can avail the relief money Rs 3,000 through the Seva Sindhu portal. He also said that the government is providing Rs 6.23 crore of financial assistance to over 20,000 artistes. The CM further announced that this relief package is an extension of the earlier announced Rs 1250 crore package for those working in different sectors. He said that the beneficiaries would receive the funds through direct benefit transfer (DBT) accounts.

The Karnataka government on June 10 launched its own direct benefit transfer (DBT) app to help beneficiaries of 120 welfare schemes. During the launch of the application, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the platform was developed by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-governance).

“Artistes had received help from the government during the first wave as well. The government has again stepped up for their aid. Artistes can avail the scheme through the Seva Sindhu website where the documents shall be reviewed,” CM Yediyurappa said. “They will be receiving the amount through direct benefit transfer and the beneficiaries will receive confirmation regarding the transfer through DBT application,” he added while announcing the scheme. He also noted that farmers, construction workers, and street vendors have directly received the money through DBT. He added that those working in other sectors shall receive benefits soon too.

The relief money will be awarded to the beneficiaries who are above 18 years of age and have an updated identity card of working as a film or television artist and are attached to an association. The beneficiaries who are not attached to any institution have been asked to provide their Provident Fund number and the project they are currently part of. Those who have already availed the benefit of the earlier relief amount will not be given the relief amount.

According to the guidelines mentioned on the Seva Sindhu website, each person will receive the relief money only once even if they are a part of multiple associations. Moreover, the government has directed that the artists who have worked on projects from 2018 onwards only will be eligible for the relief and they have to attach photo proof of the same. Those employed in state-run institutions, pensioners are not eligible according to the directive.

Aravind Limbavali, Minister for Forests and Kannada and Culture lauded the decision of relief to the artistes by CM. He further said that over 17,000 artistes were given assistance during the first wave and presently, each artist shall receive Rs 3,000.

Speaking further on the lockdown restrictions being eased in the state, the Chief Minister said that the artistes will also have to follow the precautionary measures although restrictions were being relaxed. He also urged them to get vaccinated emphasizing the government’s free vaccination drive.