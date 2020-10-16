Film on Swathi murder case, 'Nungambakkam' set for OTT release

The film was initially titled 'Swathi Kolai Vazhakku' but had a title change later on due to the legal issues.

Flix Kollywood

Nungambakkam, a film based on the sensational Swathi murder case, will be out on the OTT platform CineFlix on October 24. The film was initially titled Swathi Kolai Vazhakku but had a title change later on due to the legal issues.

With Nungambakkam getting ready for release, its director Ramesh Selvan spoke to the media in length about the film, what prompted him to make it and other related issues. He had said during the press meet, “The lack of humanity in the case was really hurting me. Nobody cared about Swathi for over three hours and she was just lying dead on a railway platform. I couldn't bear that.”

He added, “Yes, there is politics within the censor board. Just wait for five more days and I'll open up about all the atrocities within the police system, censor board, and more. If I speak now, they will create more problems.”

Urging the viewers to avoid piracy, director Ramesh Selvan appealed everyone to support filmmakers like him. The press meet was attended by Ajmal Ameer, Mano, Aayira, producer RK Ravidhevan, lyricist Snehan, and director-actor RNR Manohar.

S Swathi, a 24-year-old Infosys employee, was murdered on June 24, 2016, at the Nungambakkam railway station in Chennai, while on her way to her office early in the morning. She was hacked to death by a man called Ram Kumar in front of several passengers. Her body remained unattended for several hours before the police arrived and started their investigation process. The case came to grinding halt with Ramkumar dying by suicide in the Puzhal prison by electrocuting himself. The techie's murder cased wide-spread anger and among many things it exposed the dangers of stalking and why the behaviour needs to be checked.

When the film Swathi Kolai Vazhakku was announced, the accused’s father Paramasivam filed a petition in the court seeking a stay on the film’s release. The petitioner had stated in his petition, “To bring out the truth around his death, I am making a mammoth effort and have made several representations in courts, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the human rights commissions. The film was originally titled ''Swathi Kolai Vazhakku (Swathi murder case), but after the intervention of the girl's family and police, it was renamed as Nungambakkam.” He also contended that: “If the movie is permitted to be released in public domain, it might mislead and misdirect the investigation and judicial process.”

When the matter came up for hearing, the Judge refused to entertain it and dismissed the case.

(Content provided by Digital Native)