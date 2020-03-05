‘This film is special’: Sobhita Dhulipala pens note on wrapping up ‘Kurup’

Based on the real-life story of one of India’s most famous criminals, Sukumara Kurup, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role.

Flix Mollywood

The shooting of the upcoming Malayalam movie Kurup was wrapped up recently and actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays a pivotal role in the film, has penned a note thanking the team.

The note on her social media handle reads:

“It’s a wrap on #Kurup, my first full-fledged Malayalam film that is eccentric and endearing at once. As I type this, it occurs to me that this is the first ‘wrap post’ I’m documenting so I’ll just do it here online. This film is special for its obvious reasons like the astute direction by happy hippie Srinath aided by prodigies Nimish, Benglan, Praveen, the most wonderful, buoyant co-actor Dulquer Salmaan and the rest of the lovely team (love you most Sweety Chechi). What makes my experience intimate is that it caused/coincided with – perhaps unknowingly, a growth spurt in me as much emotionally as creatively. I have had distinct landmark moments in my life that have been character building. This is one such affair. Immense beauty, learning and joy in my heart as we call it a wrap on #Kurup. Cheers to cultural diversity, cheers to the truth of imagination, cheers to courage that stays consistent.”

Kurup, based on real-life incidents, has been in the making for quite a while now. The film was shot extensively in various places in north India, Mangalore and Dubai.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. On the central character Sukumara Kurup, it is well-known that he is the most wanted criminal in the history of India. Accused of murdering a film representative named Chacko, Kurup faked his own death. His plan was to murder Chacko and pass it off as his own death to claim a large amount of insurance.

Dulquer plays the accused Sukumara Kurup while Indrajith will be seen as the cop investigating the crime. Shine Tom Chacko has been roped in to play the role of Bhasi Pillai. Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Sobhita has been roped in for Adivi Sesh’s upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual titled Major. Adivi will be seen playing the martyred soldier, Sundeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life during the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. Sashi Kiran Tikka is directing the film while Tollywood star Mahesh Babu is producing this project under his banner Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB) in association with Sony Pictures Productions.

(Content provided by Digital Native)