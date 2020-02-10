Film soon on the journey of Infosys founders Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty

This will be Narayana Murthy’s first brush with films, but not Sudha Murty’s.

Flix Sandalwood

A film is soon going to be made on the story and journey of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty by Bollywood director couple Ashwiny Iyer-Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.

According to the Economic Times, the film is being produced in Kannada, and finishing touches are being made to the screenplay, which is also being done in Tamil and Hindi.

Ashwini Iyer-Tiwari told the business daily that when they approached Narayana Murthy and broached the topic of making a movie, he asked them to set a deadline for the project. “The sooner the world knows the story, it is better,” she said.

This will be Narayana Murthy’s first brush with films, but not Sudha Murty’s. She has done small roles and cameos in Kannada movies such as Uppu Huli Khara, Prarthana and Marathi movie Pitruroon. Sudha Murty heads the Infosys Foundation.

“I happily watch movies made on the life and achievement of others. Like, for instance, the one on MS Dhoni. But I would feel too shy to talk about or watch a movie on us. But, maybe we cannot escape, that is a fact of life,” Sudha Murty told ET.

The name ‘Murthy’ has reportedly been registered as a potential title for the film.

Established by seven engineers in Pune in 1981 (including Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty), the office was moved to Bengaluru in 1983, and became one of the first companies to operate out of what is now India’s Silicon Valley.

Sudha Murty is also an author and social worker, told Filmfare in 2014 that she is a cinephile, and once even watched 365 films in 365 days. “I have 500 DVDs that I watch in my home theatre. I see a film in totality - its direction, editing… all aspects,” she then said. “People know me as a social worker, as an author… but no one knows me as a movie buff,” she added.

News regarding the movie on the couple’s journey first did the rounds in August, and was confirmed in October 2019 by Ashwini, who said that the couple trusted her “with their iconic story and i can only pray that I keep up to their expectations.”