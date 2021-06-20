Film on Kathakali artiste Kathakali Hyderali releases on Neestream

Renji Panicker plays the title role of Kalamandalam Hyder Ali in this biopic.

Kalamandalam Hyder Ali, a film named after a Kathakali musician from a village in Kerala, has released on the online streaming platform Neestream. Actor-scriptwriter Renji Panicker plays the title role in the film, which is based on the real life story of Kalamandalam Hyderali.

The film is directed by Kiran G Nath and tells the story of the little boy called Hyder from the village of Ottupara in Thrissur, who grew up to be the famous Kathakali musician. It is produced by Vineesh Mohan under the banner of Vedhas Creations.

Kalamandalam Hyderali made a mark by being a non-Hindu professional singer of Kathakali. His songs are appreciated in India and abroad.

Apart from Renji Panicker the film features actors Ashokan, TG Ravi, Paris Laxmi, Meera Nair and Nikhil Renji Panicker.

Watch: Trailer of Kalamandalam Hyder Ali

The script is written by Aju K Narayanan. Cinematography is by J Radhakrishnan and editing by Midhun Murali. Music has been composed by Anil Gopalan and Kottakkal Madhu. And choreography is done by Kalamandalam Vimala and Kalamandalam Ganeshan.

There havenâ€™t been many films on Kathakali, the centuries-old classical art form that originated in Kerala. Vanaprastham starring Mohanlal as a Kathakali artiste won him and the film national awards in 1999. Mohanlal also played a classical dance teacher in an earlier film Kamaladalam, which features Kathakali artistes among others.

Paris Laxmi, who features in Kalamandalam Hyder Ali, is a Kathakali artiste who has earlier acted in films like Bangalore Days and Salt Mango Tree.

Renji Panicker, a prolific actor known for his versatile roles, was last seen in the film Thakkol. Starting as a scriptwriter in the 1990s he began acting regularly since the release of Om Shanthi Oshaana in 2014. He was known for building up his body for the film Godha in which he played a wrestling coach. Renji Panicker's other upcoming films include Kolaambi, Muddy, Naaradan and Kaaval.