Film city to come up in Bengaluru outskirts, not in Roerich Estate: Karnataka Dy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said the state government had decided to forego the proposal to construct the film city in Roerich Estate as it is an eco-sensitive zone.

news Governance and policy

The Karnataka government has decided to construct a film city in the outskirts of Bengaluru. The state government, however, has dropped the plan to construct it in the eco-sensitive Roerich and Devika Rani Estate.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that the state government has decided to forgo the initial proposal to construct the film city in the Roerich Estate as there were several complaints that it would amount to encroaching on an eco-sensitive zone.

“We have decided to construct the film city in the outskirts of Bengaluru. Since there is not much space inside the city, we have decided that it should be built close to the city. The place and area are yet to be decided. We will announce that soon,” he said.

Ashwath Narayan said that the purpose of the film city would be to encourage the animation industry and also ensure that it drives tourism.

“Bengaluru is becoming the hub for animators. Movies like Lion King were made here. Places like Disney Land drive commerce because they contribute to the economy as it is a tourist hub. We are looking at various film cities across the world so that we can have one of the best ones close to Bengaluru,” he said.

Successive Chief Ministers have proposed the plan of a “world-class film city” in Karnataka starting with SM Krishna in 1999, when he proposed to construct one in Hesaraghatta. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah then wanted one to come up in Mysuru and had allotted 100 acres in his home constituency Varuna. This plan was shifted to Ramanagara after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy came to power in 2018.

The plan was once again changed after BS Yediyurappa came to power in July 2019. The BJP government, however, is planning to turn the Roerich Estate into an arts and crafts village. “There will be no ecological damage to the estate and we are trying to chalk out a plan for the same,” Minister Ashwath Narayan added.