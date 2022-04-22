File better affidavit: SC to Delhi cops on alleged hate speech by Sudarshan News editor

Delhi Police had told the top court that no specific words against any community were uttered by Sudarshan News's Suresh Chavhanke, who is known for making communal remarks on air.

news Court

The Supreme Court on Friday, April 22, expressed its displeasure over a Delhi Police affidavit filed in connection with alleged hate speeches made during an event held in Delhi and directed it to file a better affidavit. Delhi Police had told the top court that no specific words against any community were uttered at an event organised in New Delhi by the Hindu Yuva Vahini' on December 19 last year.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, who have also sought a direction for an "independent, credible and impartial investigation" by an SIT into incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community. At the event, Suresh Chavhanke, one of the speakers, had administered an oath asking everyone to repeat, "we shall fight, die for and if need be, kill, to make this country a Hindu rashtra," after him. He had also shared the video on Twitter, with the caption, "lions and lionesses taking an oath for Hindu rashtra.

After going through the affidavit, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Abhay S Oka expressed their displeasure and asked the Delhi police counsel if they would like to take another look at the affidavit they have filed. The court gave two weeks to Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj to seek instructions and file a "better affidavit" by May 4.

"The affidavit has been filed by Deputy Commissioner of Police. We hope he has understood the nuances. Has he merely reproduced the inquiry report or applied mind. Is it your stand as well or the reproduction of inquiry report of sub inspector level officer?" the bench asked.

"The ASG seeks time to get instructions from authorities to file a better affidavit... Two weeks time prayed for. List this matter on May 9. Better affidavit be filed on or before May 4,” it said.

The court will continue hearing the case on May 9.

With PTI inputs