FIH Pro League: India name 20-member squad to take on Germany, Australia

India will be captained by experienced campaigner Harmanpreet Singh, who led the team to crucial victories as skipper during the Pro League matches against Spain and New Zealand last year.

news Hockey

Hockey India on Monday named the 20-member Indian men's hockey team who will take on World Champions Germany and World No. 4 Australia in the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Rourkela. India will be captained by experienced campaigner Harmanpreet Singh, who led the team to crucial victories as skipper during the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022/2023 matches against Spain and New Zealand in October and November last year. Hardik Singh has been named as the vice-captain of the team.

The 20-member team includes experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, and young and skillful Pawan replacing Krishan Bahadur Pathak who has sought personal leave on the occasion of his marriage. The defence will be led by Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manjeet, and Manpreet Singh.The midfielders include Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, and Raj Kumar Pal.

The forwardline will feature S Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, and Gurjant. David John and BJ Kariappa have been named as the interim coaches along with Shivendra Singh for the tournament. Those players who have not been selected have been relieved from the national coaching camp to play the 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championships 2023 which began in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 4.

Meanwhile, the 20-member Indian team for the Pro League will continue to train in SAI, Bengaluru till March 6 before they move to Rourkela for the league.

"The National Selectors have chosen a young team who are making good progress on the international stage. They will be well-guided by the presence of senior players who have extensive international experience playing for India. At the FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela, the team will play under interim Coaches until Hockey India announces the new Chief Coach," stated Hockey India President Padma Dilip Tirkey.

On March 10, India will take on Germany in the first match, followed by Germany playing against Australia on March 11th. On March 12, India and Australia will go head-to-head, while on March 13, India will play against Germany for the second time. On March 14, the spotlight will be on Germany and Australia, and the final match in Rourkela will take place on March 15, with India playing against Australia for the second time.

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Pawan

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manjeet, Manpreet Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (V/C), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal

Forwards: S. Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh