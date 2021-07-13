Campaign

Fighting Fascism: These two stories are why you need to support TNM

And we will continue doing these stories. But we need your support to do so.

Majoritarian hate in any country starts with affecting just the target communities, but eventually it subsumes all citizens and turns into a snowball which destroys the lives of people from across communities. And often, when the hate lands at our door, it is too late.

It is eternal vigilance and mutual empathy which enable us to protect each other from those who stoke communal tensions to gain or retain political power. At The News Minute, with our continuous reporting on how minority communities are targeted by majoritarian groups or those in power, we want to enable you to stay informed, remain rooted to reality, look out for each other, and protect ourselves and the nation from divisive forces.

In the last couple of weeks, two stories from TNM have helped us further expose Islamophobia. Prajwal Bhat reported from Mangaluru on how Hindutva vigilantes have a network of informers and spies to attack youngsters who hold friendships across religious divides. This affects both Hindus and Muslim students, while it is the Muslim students who face more physical violence. You can read the story here.

In another story, TNMâ€™s Editor-in-chief Dhanya Rajendran spoke to the 16 Muslims who were fired from their low-paying contract jobs at the Bengaluru city corporationâ€™s COVID War Room, because they were wrongly accused by Bengaluru South MP of the BJP, Tejasvi Surya. Many of them barely in their twenties already feel defeated by the Islamophobia they have been subject to, and are struggling without jobs and facing bleak career prospects.

These stories need to be told, and they are not easy to tell. We work hard to bring you those stories in a digital media market which is not profitable and extremely tough to operate in.

If you want us to continue telling these stories, you must support us.