Fighting COVID-19 without pay, 18 unpaid junior doctors move Kerala HC seeking salary

The doctors, all of whom graduated from government colleges this year, had their house surgency period extended in light of the pandemic.

Eighteen government junior doctors who are frontline warriors in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic approached the Kerala High Court on Wednesday seeking directions to the government, to pay their salaries and arrears immediately. TNM had reported earlier about how around 1000 young doctors in the state have been on COVID-19 duty on the frontlines, without any clarity on their designation or duty and they have not been paid their salaries.

The petition, filed by Kerala Junior Doctors Association Secretary TS Krishna Priya and others, sought orders from the court to ensure them services like proper salaries, fixed duty time and holidays as granted to other doctors in service for the state government. Though the government has fixed a salary of Rs 42,000 for three months for these doctors, none of it has been disbursed, they petition alleged.

“The doctors appointed under the National Health Mission, who have similar designation and experience and are allotted the same duties, are getting Rs 50,000 and 20% risk allowance,” Priya told The Hindu. She also pointed out that the majority of health workers in first-line treatment centers (FlTC) were being forced to work around the clock as there was a shortage of staff.

The government on August 12, had issued a direction to release the salaries for the doctors but there has been no update on it, the doctors allege.

Though the junior doctors have completed the mandatory internship period which is required for working as a Certificated Medical Practitioner, there has been no update on the designation given to them, they point out. According to reports, the petition also said they are still called interns even though they are waiting for their registration as a qualified practitioner.

Earlier, the doctors had shot off multiple representations to various senior officials and politicians in the government, but say that they did not get a response, following which they moved the High Court.

