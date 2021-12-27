Fewer Bengaluru metro trains to operate from December 28: Details

The BMRCL said the decision has been taken owing to the night curfew imposed in the state from December 28.

news Transport

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Monday, December 27, announced that it is reducing the train frequency for Namma Metro from December 28, in view of the 10-day night curfew imposed in the state. BMRCL said that due to the night curfew imposed by the Karnataka government from December 28 to January 7, which will restrict movement from 10 pm to 5 am every night, there will be reduced frequency of metro train services after 10 pm. However, the operational timings of the metro services remain unaltered, the BMRCL said in a statement.

Earlier, the BMRCL had said that from December 20, metro trains would start operations from 5 am, from Monday to Saturday. However, on Sundays, trains would start only at 7 am. “Metro train services will now commence at 5 am from the terminal stations viz. Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli on weekdays (i.e. from Monday to Saturday). There is no change in metro timings on Sundays and trains will start at 7 am,” a press release from the BMRCL had said.

It further stated that the last metro train at the terminal stations will commence from 11 pm and the trains will reach Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station at 11.30 pm on all days of the week. “The last metro train service will be available at 11 pm from all the terminal stations and at 11.30 pm from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic on all days of the week,” the press release stated.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police Commissioner Kamal Pant stated on Monday, December 27, that cases will be registered against those who violate the curfew imposed by the government from Tuesday onwards. The state government has clamped night curfew from December 28 to January 7 in the state amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

"As per the government orders, the curfew will be imposed in Bengaluru between 10 pm and 5 am. There is no scope for any activity in pubs, clubs and other commercial establishments," he said. If anyone is found violating the curfew they will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), he warned. The police will not let people roam during the night curfew, he added.

He stressed that there will be no movement of vehicles and people on MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar after 10 pm. The police will take extra measures on New Year's Eve to enforce the curfew.

“CCTV's will be installed everywhere and no passes will be issued. Those who move out due to an emergency should show proof, those who are undertaking journeys must show their tickets and those who go to work will have to show their identity cards,” he said.

With agency inputs