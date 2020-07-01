Ferrari stolen from posh Hyderabad locality, three men arrested

The three men are allegedly part of a Delhi-based gang that steals high-end cars.

The Hyderabad police on Tuesday nabbed three men, who are allegedly part of a Delhi-based gang that steals high-end cars. The three drove off with a Ferrari car worth Rs 2 crore, which belongs to a Secunderabad-based businessman.

On June 23, the three men visited the residence of Divesh Gandhi at Secunderabad when he was not at home. The men informed his family that Divesh had sent them for the vehicle. The unsuspecting family members handed over the car keys to the men.

Shortly after the men drove away with the swanky five-year-old car, the family realised they were duped and approached the Karkhana police station with a formal complaint. The police officials managed to trace the vehicle within a span of 48 hours, reported the Times of India.Police arrested the Hyderabad-based agent Neeraj Sharma along with the two men from Delhi, Bhupender and Saddam. The location of the vehicle was traced to Tolichowki locality using CCTV footage.

The businessman, Divesh Gandhi, had purchased the car in 2019 from a woman in Kerala but the vehicle was registered in Delhi.

Divesh then approached an agent named Nilesh Sharma in Hyderabad to get the vehicle re-registered in his name. Nilesh, however, approached another agent based in Delhi, identified as Prince Pathak, to help get the vehicle registered in Diveshâ€™s name.

Divesh had submitted both form 20 and 30 required for vehicle registration to Nilesh for registration work. However, Karkhana Inspector P Madhukar Swamy told The New Indian Express that Prince Pathak did not register the vehicle in the businessman's name but instead got the vehicle registered under the name of a person named Bilal. The three Delhi-based men were allegedly sent by Bilal to get the Ferrari car from Hyderabad.

Police say the three men were part of a Delhi-based vehicle theft gang and are presently under judicial remand. They have been charged with cheating, misrepresentation and conspiracy, reported the Indian Express.