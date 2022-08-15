Federalism, equality highlighted by Opposition CMs on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, claimed that “cooperative competitive federalism” is the need of the hour. Here is how opposition Chief Ministers spoke about federalism.

news Independence Day 2022

As India celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation said that "it is the need of the hour that besides cooperative federalism, we need cooperative competitive federalism. We need competition in development." Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states, however, highlighted in their speeches the need for a true cooperative federalist nation, in order for development to progress. While some leaders attacked the BJP for hurting federal values, others highlighted the need for states to receive adequate support from the Union government.

“Federalism is the foundation of the Indian Constitution as well as the basis of the country's existence and therefore, it should be kept in mind while moving forward especially in financial matters,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his Independence Day address. He also said that only if necessary funds are provided for development of the states, can the benefits of the same be enjoyed by the people. In his speech, after hoisting the national flag at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, CM Vijayan emphasised on the need to end extreme poverty and lack of housing -- the major issues plaguing a large section of society — and said that the state government was working to eradicate both problems.

The Telangana Chief Minister, meanwhile, launched an attack on the BJP in the Union government, alleging that it is hurting federal values, weakening the states financially and also centralising powers. In his Independence Day address after hoisting the national flag at the historic Golconda Fort, he said the makers of the nation's Constitution put in place a federal structure as they wanted the Union government and states together to lead the march of progress. "The present Union government in Delhi is hurting federal values. The Union government is indulging in conspiracies that weaken the states financially, as if cutting the branch on which one is seated," he said.

KCR alleged that though the states are supposed to get 41% share in revenue accruing through taxes collected by the Union government, the BJP-led NDA government is acquiring income indirectly by imposing cess instead of taxes to reduce the states' share. Through this, the Union government is reducing the states' share of income by 11.4% in 2022-23, he said. The Union government is causing injustice to the states by providing only 29.6% share where 41% should have been provided, he said. “As if that is not enough, the Union government is also imposing various restrictions hurting the freedom of the states in the economy,” he added.

The government which talks about the ideals of cooperative federalism is, in reality, indulging in centralisation of powers, he said, alleging that decisions are being taken regarding issues in the concurrent list without the states being consulted.

KCR also addressed the row over freebies, which was sparked by PM Narendra Modi’s remarks against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. KCR said, "People's welfare is the primary responsibility of the governments. It is blame-worthy that the Union government, without properly fulfilling that responsibility, is insulting by calling welfare schemes as freebies," Rao said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, meanwhile, hailed Mahatma Gandhi and said that he epitomises equality and other principles laid down by the Dravidian model. Only unity would protect the country and to emerge victorious from the attack of external forces, unity within the nation, among the people is very essential and ensuring that alone could be a true tribute to freedom fighters, he said.

Toeing the federal pitch and unity in diversity line, CM Stalin said 'let us make prosperous India, a union of states,' through states that are self-sufficient in all sectors.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that free education and healthcare are not freebies and access to these two can eliminate the country's poverty in one generation. At the Delhi government's Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium, he said, "How did countries like the US, Canada, Germany, and Denmark become rich? They arranged for good education and healthcare facilities for their citizens. We will also make India the number one country in the world. The tricolour will fly high only when every Indian has access to good healthcare and education.”

There has been political acrimony over the issue of freebies with the BJP accusing Kejriwal of using it as a "bait" to trap people for power. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, cautioned people against what he called the "revdi culture" of offering freebies for garnering votes and said it is "very dangerous" for the development of the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Singh Mann said in his address that the people of Punjab should wage a war against social maladies like unemployment, corruption and communalism to realise the dreams of freedom fighters and make the state 'rangla' (vibrant) again. He also slammed those raising questions against the contributions of freedom fighters, without naming anyone. "Questioning the credentials of martyrs is an unpardonable crime," he added. Last month, Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann had called Bhagat Singh a "terrorist".

The Punjab Chief Minister lamented that even after 75 years of independence, the dreams of freedom fighters and great national heroes like Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar remain unfulfilled. People had high hopes from the successive governments that assumed power in the state after independence, but most only dashed these hopes, Mann said.

