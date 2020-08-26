Fed up of waiting for years, Andhra tribal village pools in money and builds road

Inspired by actor Sonu Sood, the tribal village in Andhra Pradesh decided to take matters into their own hands.

Chintamala, a hilltop village located in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh has around 89 families. They have been struggling due to the lack of road connectivity. For several years now, they have been requesting the authorities to lay a motorable road to connect their village. As their requests were ignored, the residents of the tribal hamlet decided to find a solution to their long-lasting problem. They sold their harvest and mortgaged their valuables to raise money to build a motorable road.

