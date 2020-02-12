Fears about Census unfounded, CM Pinarayi reiterates no NPR in Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan was replying to Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala’s statement that Kerala government should not implement the Census until confusion over it is cleared.

Reiterating his stand on the National Population Register (NPR), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said in the Assembly that the state will not implement NPR and that the opposition should refrain from spreading unnecessary fear on Census procedures.

Pinarayi Vijayan was replying to Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala’s statement that the Kerala government should not implement the Census until confusion over it is cleared among people.

“Our stance is clear. Kerala will not implement NPR. We have made it known to the Union government. The fears that are being fanned about the Census in Kerala are unfounded. Opposition should refrain from spreading unwanted fear among public. In our state, the Census will be carried out only in the usual manner and will not have any business with NPR,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

He also said that the government has already made its stance clear and that he was reiterating it as the Leader of Opposition raised the question again.

“The questions which seek details about a person’s ancestors, which is required for the NPR, will not be asked for Census,” said Pinarayi, referring to the “place of birth of father and mother” in the trial NPR form.

Meanwhile, to the question of Congress MLA Anil Kumar on detention centres, Pinarayi Vijayan replied saying that it was the Congress-led UDF which had decided to build detention centres in the state. According to reports, the Chief Minister also said that the then state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had signed the order to set up the detention centres. “However, this government does not have any plans to establish the detention centres,” added Vijayan.

Whereas, Chennithala reacted to the Chief Minister’s statement by saying that the situation then was not what it was like now. “The then government gave approval for such centres only to keep those who are stranded in the state due to lack of passport or visa," Chennithala said.

(With inputs from ANI)