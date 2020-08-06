Fearing COVID-19 spread, Telangana village forces free isolation centre to shut down

Naresh Goud, a social worker, had offered to provide free isolation facilities to around 20 patients at his farmhouse in Jagitial.

An isolation center setup by a social worker for COVID1-9 patients has been forced to shut in Telanganaâ€™s Jagitial after villagers opposed it fearing spread of the coronavirus. Naresh Goud, a social worker from Lakshmipur in Jagitial offered to provide free isolation facilities to around 20 patients at his farmhouse in Thirmalapur of Gollapalli mandal to those who cannot afford to do home isolation due to different reasons.

Following his offer, at least five patients from the district approached Naresh to use the facility. However, when the village and local public representatives became aware of Naresh's plans, they convened a Grama Sabha informing the village Sarpanch. The village Gram Panchayat and local representatives passed a resolution to not allow the isolation center in the vicinity of their village. The resolution stated that the villagers are opposing the decision to provide isolation facilities to COVID-19 patients at the farmhouse of Naresh Goud as there are residences and a school nearby.

With villagers opposing the isolation center for the needy Naresh Goud was forced to shut his farmhouse which he had recently renovated to accommodate patients.

Speaking to TNM Naresh Goud said, "After someone who tests positive for the coronavirus and is diagnosed as having mild or asymptomatic symptoms of COVID-19, doctors are asking them to be in home isolation. But for many it is not possible to be in isolation as they maybe staying in a small house or maybe staying with vulnerable people such as senior citizens or children. Knowing all these difficulties, I thought of providing them an isolation facility, but villagers are not allowing it."

He added, "If the government can provide them isolation facilities people won't object like this. I have shifted six patients to a different place. At least 20 patients who wanted to avail this facility now have nowhere to go."

Naresh has also demanded for setting up an institutional isolation facility for the people who can't afford to have home isolation.

TNM contacted the District Collector and District Medical and Health Officer to know more about the home isolation guidelines in Jagtial. This report will be updated if and when they respond.

On Thursday, Jagtial district reported 28 new COVID-19 cases, while 131 persons tested positive for the coronavirus in the last week.