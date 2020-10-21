FDI inflows into India rose by 13% during April-August 2020

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, $35.73 billion has been received during the period under review.

Money FDI

FDI inflows into India have increased by 13% during April to August 2020 on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, $35.73 billion has been received during the period under review.

"It is the highest ever for first 5 months of a financial year and 13 per cent higher as compared to first five months of 2019-20 ($31.60 billion)," the ministry said in a statement.

"FDI equity inflow received during F.Y. 2020-21 (April to August, 2020) is $27.10 billion. It is also the highest ever for first 5 months of a financial year and 16 per cent more compared to first five months of 2019-20 ($23.35 billion)."

Besides, the ministry's data showed that FDI inflows have risen by 55% during the last 6 years."Total FDI inflow grew by 55 per cent, i.e. from $231.37 billion in 2008-14 to $358.29 billion in 2014-20," the statement said.

"FDI equity inflow also increased by 57 per cent from $160.46 billion during 2008-14 to $252.42 billion (2014-20)." The ministry said that measures taken regarding FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased inflows into the country.

"Continuing on the path of FDI liberalisation and simplification, Government has carried out FDI reforms across various sectors," the statement said. FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India, it added.