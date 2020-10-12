‘Father Stan Swamy should get justice': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on activist’s arrest

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the allegation that investigating agencies are used for wrong intentions should be seriously examined.

Keala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanded justice for Father Stan Swamy, who was arrested last week in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case. "He questioned the breach of democratic values of tribals. To view this as a crime doesn’t befit the Constitution, Pinarayi has said in a statement. “Father Stan Swamy has been working among tribals for decades. He has won recognition as someone who backed tribals in their agitations for land and for forest rights, Swamy has also studied their issues in depth. It has already been alleged that the move against him is to suppress voices of dissent. His arrest and imprisonment is regretful. He should get justice,” the statement read.

The CM has also expressed concern over the health of 83-year-old Stan Swamy and on the difficulties he has to face during the time of the pandemic. “In solidarity with the efforts to get justice for him. The allegation that investigating agencies are used for wrong intentions should be seriously examined,” the statement read.

The National Investigation Agency arrested Stan Swamy from his residence in Ranchi on October 8 and he was taken to Mumbai the next morning. He had been sent to judicial custody till October 23. Stan Swamy, a Jesuit priest, had been one of the people against whom a case was filed by the Pune police in connection with the Elgar Parishad case and he had been questioned by NIA in connection with the case in August.

"Stan Swamy, a member of CPI (Maosit), was arrested by NIA yesterday from Ranchi, Jharkahnd in connection with Bhima-Koregaon case. Stan Swamy received funds through an associate for furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist) and propaganda material of the CPI(Maoist) as well as literature, seized from his possession,” NIA said in their statement.

However, Stan Swamy has said that he has been implicated in the case, and denied ever being to Bhima Koregaon. Stan Swamy is the 16th person to be arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case.

The case relates to an Elgar Parishad event held on December 31, 2017, organised by the Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada in Pune. The event had witnessed violence following allegedly provocative speeches, which promoted enmity between various caste groups.

