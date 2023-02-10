‘Fastest electric car’ unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

Made by Automobili Pininfarina, an Italian luxury car brand owned by Mahindra & Mahindra, the Battista was unveiled for the first time in India ahead of the Formule E race in Hyderabad.

Battista, the world's fastest accelerating electric car, was unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show in Hyderabad, on Thursday, February 9. The pure-electric hyper GT Battista was unveiled for the first time in India at the show organised as part of the E-Mobility Week, as the city gears up for India's first Formula E World Championship on February 11. The Battista goes from 0-100 kmph in two seconds, and can come to stop at that speed in 31 metres, according to The Hindu.

Battista is designed, developed, and made by Automobili Pininfarina, the Italian luxury car brand wholly owned by Mahindra & Mahindra. The makers claimed that it was officially the fastest electric car in the world. The car was unveiled by Sujai Karampuri, Director, Electronics, Semiconductors and Advanced Chemistry Cell of the Telangana government in the presence of Gurpratap Boparai, CEO, Europe Business, Mahindra & Mahindra and Paolo Dellacha, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina. "Telangana has a rich association with the Mahindra Group, and we are proud of Mahindra for getting such cutting-edge technology in electric mobility," Karampuri said.

"Battista represents the pinnacle of technology in electric vehicles in its truest form. As the car is set to participate in the Hyderabad E Prix circuit, it will also mark its debut in India," Boparai said. Dellacha said that they are strengthening collaboration with the Mahindra Group for the future.

The Hyderabad E-Motor show is being organised from February 8 to 10 at Hitex Exhibition Centre where commercial EVs, energy storage companies, charging infrastructure and EV components manufacturers, and startups across these segments are displaying their products spread over an area of 10,500 square metres. The show will provide a platform for global and domestic electric vehicle players to showcase their strengths and capabilities.