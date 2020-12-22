FASTag from January 1: Hereâ€™s how to register, affix and recharge

FASTags will be mandatory for all four-wheelers in India from January 1, 2021.

news Transport

The Union government of India has mandated the installation and use of FASTags for all four-wheelers in India. Introduced by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), FASTags is a sticker to be pasted on a carâ€™s windshield and it allows automatic electronic collection of toll at toll plazas. As the vehicle passes the toll booth, the FASTag is scanned and the toll fee is deducted automatically, without the vehicles having to wait at the toll gate.

How to get FASTag?

FASTags are available for purchase at the authorised point-of-sale location, and vehicle users can buy one with a valid registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle and get an NHAI FASTag free of cost. NHAI FASTags can be purchased from all national highway fee plazas, regional transport offices, common service centres, transport hubs and petrol pumps, among others. FASTags are also available at the branches as well as websites of banks like HDFC, ICICI, Axis, SBI, Bank of Baroda, City Union Bank, etc. To search for the nearest NHAI FASTag point-of-sale locations, you can download the MyFASTag App, or visit www.ihmcl.com, or call 1033, which is the NH helpline number.

What documents are needed for purchase?

When you go to buy the FASTag, you will need the Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle, a passport size photograph of the vehicle owner, as well as ID and address proof (Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, Passport, or voter ID card).

Are there any registration fees?

FASTag has a one-time fee of Rs 200 and after purchasing it, you only need to recharge or top-up the FASTag as per your requirement. You need one FASTag for each four-wheeler you own. A FASTag is valid for five years.

How to attach FASTag to your car?

To fix the FASTag, remove the adhesive sticker and make sure the windshield is clean from inside. Paste the sticker on the top middle of the windshield from inside the vehicle (just behind the rear-view mirror). Donâ€™t try to remove or reposition the FASTag.

How to recharge FASTag?

FASTag is a reloadable tag, which means that vehicle owners will have to recharge their FASTags online. While tags are available at various places such as common service centres, petrol pumps, bank branches, among others, users can apply for and recharge their account online through credit card, debit card, NEFT, RTGS or Net Banking as well. It is also available on online platforms such as Amazon, Paytm and Snapdeal.

Recharging through your bank : Around 23 banks allow you to apply for and recharge FASTag. Your bankâ€™s website will have a FASTag icon allowing you to apply and recharge. The option is also available on all banking apps such as HDFC PayZapp app, SBI YONO app, etc.

You can link your bank account to your FASTag account as well. To recharge via net banking, you will have to enter your vehicle number as the payee details. However, each bank has slightly different processes. It is recommended to check your bankâ€™s website for a step-by-step guide.

However, it is important to note that all banks charge a convenience fee for recharging online.

Recharging on Google Pay : You will first have to link your bank to your FASTag account by going on the Google Pay app, tap on New Payment and then select on bill payments where FASTag will be listed. Click on FASTag and then select the issuer bank of your FASTag. The name of the bank would be on the left side of your FASTag sticker.

Once that page opens, click on get started and link your bank account by entering your vehicle number linked to the FASTag account and account number. Once linked, you can continue to use Google Pay regularly to recharge your account.

Recharging using PhonePe: Open the PhonePe app, scroll down to the â€˜Recharge & Bill Paymentsâ€™ section and click on the â€˜FASTag Rechargeâ€™ icon. Then select the issuer bank of your FASTag. The name of the bank would be on the left side of your FASTag sticker.

Once you click on the issuer bank, enter your vehicle number or Wallet ID number linked to the FASTag account, then enter the amount you want to recharge and proceed to payment.

Recharging using Paytm : Open the Paytm app, click on the â€˜All Servicesâ€™ tab and tap the â€˜Recharge & Pay Billsâ€™ option. You will see a FASTag recharge option where you can select your FASTag issuer bank, enter your vehicle number linked to the FASTag account and proceed to pay.

Paytm also has a â€˜Manage FASTagâ€™ tab where you can buy a FASTag for a personal or commercial vehicle, add money to Paytm FASTag, recharge other tolls and find information on FASTags.